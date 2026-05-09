Dear Annie: A letter left without a word

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’m devastated. My oldest and dearest friend of 50 years visited me recently. We had a good day together, and everything seemed normal.

A few hours after she left, I found a letter she left in my bathroom. It said some very hurtful things – that our friendship was toxic and she was walking away. She’s blocked me from calling or texting her.

I’m so sad and depressed. I don’t know why she didn’t feel that talking to me about this was necessary. I feel the letter was a cowardly act. She didn’t give a reason for ending the relationship, just that it was toxic. I’ve helped her in so many ways. I really don’t know what to do. Any advice would be appreciated. – Hurting Badly

Dear Hurting Badly: What a painful way to lose a lifelong friend. After 50 years, you deserved a conversation, not a letter left behind.

Right now, there may be no answers to chase. She’s made herself unreachable, and pressing may not get you very far. It may be worth gently asking yourself whether there were strains you didn’t fully see before. “Toxic” is a strong word, and it rarely comes out of nowhere.

If you can, send one final note saying you’re open to talking whenever she is, even if it’s just for some clarity. Then step back.

Grieve this loss, but don’t necessarily assume the story is over. Some conversations just take time.

Dear Annie: My wife and I have two adult children. They’re both bright and independent, but they see religion, politics and social issues very differently. This has led to heated debates and hurtful remarks, and now they’ve resolved not to be see each other.

That’s not difficult, as they live on opposite coasts. They used to stay in touch and travel to our home in the South for holidays and other family events, but not anymore.

My wife and I fear our kids and grandkids may only be together again at our funerals. We get along with both kids, but once we try to arbitrate their disagreements, we hit a stone wall. They’re both of the mindset that the other has to become agreeable to their way of thinking.

I’ve tried telling them they can disagree on things without trying to convert one another, which has been met with little success. It’s very sad to have to see our children and grandchildren separately if we want to spend time together.

Each year, we invite them to our home for Christmas. One or the other always declines if the other one will also be in attendance. This isn’t the family picture we dreamed of when we married some 60 years ago. We’re getting on in years and would really like to have this resolved before we leave this world.

Any suggestions on how to bring these people to the same table come Christmastime? – Stuck

Dear Stuck: This is a painful place to be, and your wish to see your family together again is completely understandable. But you can’t make two adults agree, or even show up, if they’ve decided otherwise.

What you can do is make a clear, heartfelt request. Tell them one peaceful holiday together would mean a great deal to you and your wife. Be specific: no debates, no politics, just time as a family. Frame it as a gift, not a negotiation.

Set a simple expectation: respect under your roof. They don’t have to change their views, only their behavior for a few days. They may still decline, but this gives them the chance to rise to the occasion and puts the responsibility where it belongs: on them.

In the meantime, keep your relationships with each of them strong. Even if things are strained between them as siblings, your bond with each of them doesn’t have to be.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.