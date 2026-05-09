Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin W. Gilbert and Stephanie K. Washburn, both Spokane Valley.

Sequoia K. Woods and Nakyra A. Cranford, both of Spokane.

Shawn T. Kasner and Lalanya M. Stravens, both of Spokane.

William R. Johnson and Lyubov B. Chayka, both of Spokane.

Percy L. Adams and Ravae A. A. Laine, both of Spokane.

Tyler G. Hogan and Audrey E. Nordness, both of Spokane Valley.

Andrew P. Altavilla and Tracy L. Scott, both of Spokane.

Khang Q. Doan and Charya Khun, both of Kent.

Donald W. Price and Andrea J. McCormick, both of Cheney.

Connor J. Bogar and April D. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachary R. Argo and Kayleen A. Mills, both of Spokane.

Mark T. Davydenko, of Spokane, and Irina Y. Kozhevnikova, of Otis Orchards.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aeronautical Machinists Inc. v. McCroskey Ranches LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Mikah Janssen, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Foreson Mongkeya, restitution of premises.

Michael J. Snell v. James T. Lambert and Werner Enterprises Inc., complaint for injury and damages.

Takesa Village Homeowner’ Cooperative v. Shawn Henderson, complaint for ejectment.

Tera Barden v. Terry Byers, complaint for personal injuries.

Maureen Caputo v. Jennifer Leblanc and Pat D. Leblanc, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Vogel, Katrina Z. and Swift, Paul J.

Long, Karen L. and David L.

Fierro, Serena A. and Clark, Jacob D.

Zander, Lila and Matzel, Christopher A.

Aalgaard, Margarette and Joshua D.

Raycroft, Emma B. and Jenkins, Joshua D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jack D. Snyder-Ahenakew, 21; six months in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Junior O. Redondo Bueso, 25; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Kaseem H. E. Bell, 23; 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Ethan A. Newman, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Davinder Singh, 26; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Brandon J. Beach, 43; 115 days in jail with credit given for 75 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Thomas J. Barton, 46; 81 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Orlando S. Rodriguez, 35; $15 restitution, 29 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential domestic burglary and order violation.

Katnol Lani, 46; 45 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Cody A. Woodward, 34; $500 restitution, 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Ashton E. Newman, 20; 26 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Tawnya L. Botzon, also known as Tawnya L. Roeth, 54; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, three months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Katy M. Buchanan, 32; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Austin J. Malmoe, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Edward L. and Linda D, Cronin, Nine Mile Falls; debts of $524,086.

Ardie Schmitz, Elk; debts of $30,119.

Wesley J. and Tiffany D. Schultz, Airway Heights; debts of $447,486.

Doreen P. Taylor, Spokane; debts of $20,769.

Georgialee Butler, Spokane; debts of $69,042.

Brandon A. and Kaitlyn M. McKnight, Spokane; debts of $20,401.

Kenneth G. Stinebaugh, Jr., Spokane; debts of $41,700.

Victor N. Acevedo, Othello; debts of $58,454.

Krystal A. Medel, Moses Lake; debts of $22,658.

Austin L. Curtis, Moses Lake; debts of $371,615.

Tiffany E. Magana, Moses Lake; debts of $86,540.

Briseida L. Farias Mendoza, Othello; debts of $10,680.

Kimberly A. Williams, Spokane Valley; debts of $69,809.

Michael C. Madsen and M. M. Hansen, Pullman; debts of $122,904.

Paul F. and Cinnamon J. Robinson, Spokane; debts of $546,215.

Jason R. Peachey, Pullman; debts of $34,203.

Sean M. and Molly R. Adams, Spokane; debts of $675,514.

Dustin A. Hall and Emily H. Bradish, Liberty Lake; debts of $172,040.

Norman R. Magnuson, Jr., Spokane; debts of $23,027.

Juan C. Villaneuva, Spokane; debts of $895,079.

Villacon Contracting and Design LLC, Spokane; debts of $491,964.

Lawrene J. and Jermaine K. Grzogorek, Spokane; debts of $30,315.

Sara Zack, Spokane; debts of $292,324.

Tyler D. and Tabatha A. Peters, Spokane; debts of $125,502.

Yessenia M. Delcid, Spokane; debts of $151,728.

Katrina L. Burgin-Walker, Moses Lake; debts of $96,755.

Mary E. Hannigan, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,783.

Wage-earner petitions

Clifford A. Jardine, Spokane; debts of $43,203.

Joshua C. Moser, Spokane; debts of $118,700.