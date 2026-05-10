Earthquake swarm shakes Imperial County with 4.7 magnitude quake reported

By Rebecca Ellis Los Angeles Times

A swarm of earthquakes shook Imperial County this weekend, with dozens of quakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.7, rattling the region around Brawley, California, south of the Salton Sea.

The most intense earthquake reached a magnitude of 4.7 shortly after midnight in the early morning Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quakes continued through the morning, with a 2.7-magnitude earthquake reported a little after 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported. About 180,000 people experienced light to strong shaking, according to the USGS.

The city of Crowley said it has activated its Emergency Operations Center, but there have been no reports of significant damage. Residents were encouraged to do a walk-through of their property, looking for potential damage from water or gas leaks.

“Community safety remains the City’s highest priority,” the city said in a statement.

The first quake was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday with a magnitude of 3.5.

Cal OES said Sunday morning they were coordinating with local partners and continuing “to assess developments to help keep Californians safe.”