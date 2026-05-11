Elon Musk, Apple’s Cook and Boeing CEO going to China with Trump, official says

Elon Musk walks to attend the trial in his lawsuit over OpenAI for-profit conversion at a federal courthouse, in Oakland, California, U.S., April 30, 2026. (Manuel Orbegozo/Reuters)

By David Shepardson, Trevor Hunnicutt and Karen Freifeld Reuters

Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook, GE Aerospace’s Larry Culp and Boeing’s Kelly Ortberg will join U.S. President Donald Trump on his visit to China this week, a White House official told Reuters.

Others taking part include Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman, Micron’s Sanjay Mehrotra, Mastercard’s Michael Miebach, Qualcomm’s Cristiano Amon and Visa’s Ryan McInerney, the official said. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins was invited by the White House to join the China trip but was unable to attend as the company’s earnings will be released this week, a company spokesperson said.

The U.S. and China are expected to agree to forums to facilitate mutual trade and investment, while China is expected to announce purchases related to Boeing airplanes, American agriculture and energy, Reuters reported earlier on Monday.

Major business deals or purchases are often announced during summit meetings between China and the United States.

Others attending include Cargill’s Brian Sikes, Coherent’s Jim Anderson and Illumina’s Jacob Thaysen.

The two countries will also discuss lengthening a truce in their trade war that allows rare earth minerals to flow from China to the U.S., though it is not yet clear if that agreement will be extended this week, Reuters reported.

Ortberg told Reuters in April that Boeing was counting on the Trump administration to help unlock a long-awaited major order from China.

China and the U.S. planemaker have been in prolonged talks for a deal that industry sources say could include 500 737 MAX jets, plus dozens of widebody jets powered by GE engines. It would be the country’s first major Boeing order since 2017, and any announcement of the order would be viewed as a major win for the leaders’ summit. It could also represent the single largest airplane order in history.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is not going to Beijing with Trump, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Huang was not invited, the source said, with the White House focusing more on agriculture and commercial aviation matters, such as orders for Boeing planes, on the current trip. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has developed a strong relationship with Huang since he has been in office and agreed to allow the company’s H200 AI chips to be exported to China. But they have not yet been sold, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on April 22, citing difficulties with Chinese companies getting permission from the Chinese government to buy them.

The last meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping was in October in South Korea, where they agreed to pause a bruising trade war that had seen the U.S. impose triple-digit tariffs on Chinese goods and Beijing threaten to restrict the global supply of rare earths.