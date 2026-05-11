Providence Sacred Heart cuts 40-person psychiatric triage team in favor of licensed therapists

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center has laid off 40 mental health care employees to make way for licensed therapists with more training.

The eliminated positions are either part of Sacred Heart’s psychiatric triage team, which evaluates patients’ mental health as they enter the emergency room, or mental health counselors working in dedicated psychiatric units.

The 12 triage team members working in the hospital’s primary emergency room will be replaced by licensed therapists providing triage services and directing treatment such as mental health counseling.

The 28 other mental health workers staffing the unit work across the adult geropsychiatric unit and psychiatric emergency department. They will be replaced by certified nursing assistants with specialized behavioral health training.

“Behavioral health needs in our community have changed, and it is our responsibility to adapt,” Providence Inland Northwest CEO Susan Stacey said in a statement. “It’s important to know that these services are not going away. By evolving our model of care, we are better positioned to provide the right level of clinical expertise for a vulnerable population. This change ultimately allows us to serve our community.”

Providence said the restructuring is not a reduction in behavioral health services. Current triage team members will be replaced “one-to-one” by licensed mental health therapists, said Providence spokesperson Allie Hyams.

“We’re not getting rid of these departments. We’re just changing who does the work,” she said.

The move is “not financially driven at all,” Hyams said.

“By bringing in people with a license, we can meet larger needs and provide more services. Going forward, they can do counseling and they can do direct patient care,” she said.

Some existing psychiatric triage members may be hired to fill the new roles if they meet new licensure requirements, she noted. Some CNAs currently working in the hospital will be transferred to these new roles.

Elimination of the 40 current positions will be effective July 14. Patient care will not be interrupted by the transition, according to the hospital, and all behavioral health services will remain unchanged.

Providence previously closed its Sacred Heart children’s psychiatric unit in 2024. At the time, the hospital cited financial losses and difficulty finding enough child psychiatrists.