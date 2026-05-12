750,000 flights: American Airlines gears up for record-shattering summer operation

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

The summer travel season is fast approaching, and Fort Worth-based American Airlines says it will fly more customers than any previous one before.

The airline, which operates its central hub at DFW International Airport, said it will transport 75 million travelers across 750,000 flights between May 21 and Sept. 8, breaking a previous record it set in 2019. That means five flights and 500 customers will be departing every minute, American said.

American’s summer travel period begins Memorial Day weekend, when it expects more than 4.2 million customers across more than 40,000 flights scheduled from May 21 through May 26. The busiest day of travel for that weekend will be May 22, according to American.

In a letter to employees, which was shared with the Dallas Morning News, American’s Chief Operating Officer David Seymour touted some of the airline’s recent operations initiatives he said are paying off as it ramps up for a busy summer. Since American adjusted its bank structure at DFW Airport, on-time arrivals have increased by nearly 10 percentage points and on-time departures are up by nearly 2 percentage points. Missed connections at DFW are down by 44%, according to Seymour.

He added that a similar scheduling adjustment at the airline’s Philadelphia International Airport hub has also led to an increase in on-time arrivals and departures. This summer, American is also focused on its “Flagship reliability,” Seymour said, referring to its most premium business product onboard the airline’s widebody aircraft, like the 787-9 Dreamliner, and its new Airbus A321 XLRs. He emphasized the importance of the product for the airline’s customer experience and revenue performance.

“We often say this is the most important travel period for our airline, and that’s because it is,” Seymour said in the letter. “Our customers are counting on us, and this is our moment to show them and the industry what we’ve got. With several important summer holiday sprints and the long marathon ahead of us, I know it’s going to be a great summer operation thanks to the hard work we’ve all put in to prepare.”

This summer American will add new routes from its Philadelphia hub to Budapest, Hungary and Prague. It will also fly three new long-haul routes, DFW To Athens, Greece and Zurich, as well as Miami to Milan.