Britney Spears’ rep slams reports she created ‘sad’ scene at LA restaurant

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Britney Spears’ rep is denying she caused a scene at a Los Angeles restaurant Wednesday, on the heels of leaving rehab after her DUI arrest in March, dismissing the reports as part of a decades-long “attack on everything that she does.”

The Grammy winner, 44, was dining at Sherman Oaks’ Blue Dog Tavern with a man and woman at which point, onlookers tell TMZ, they witnessed a “kind of sad” scene as Spears shouted, occasionally barked, and was asked by a staffer to put out her cigarette.

“This is completely blown out of proportion,” a representative for Spears said in a statement shared with the Daily News. “Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard.”

The pop star “was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbors.”

“This constant attack on everything that she does … is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now,” said Spears’ representative.

Spears had an infamously contentious relationship with the press, and paparazzi in particular, in the 2000s, prior to her 13-year conservatorship, which was ultimately terminated in late 2021.

California Highway Patrol pulled over Spears in March for erratic driving. She was ultimately arrested, with her rep at the time describing the “unfortunate incident” as “completely inexcusable.”

Spears’ camp hoped she would “get the help and support she needs” and the ordeal would prove “the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life.”

In mid-April, news broke that Spears had voluntarily entered a “treatment facility.” She was ultimately charged later in the month with suspicion of DUI. She took a “wet reckless” plea earlier this month to avoid jail time.