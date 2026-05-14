Central Valley baseball upsets, eliminates top-seeded University; Bears to face Mt. Spokane in district third-place game | Prep roundup

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Central Valley 7, University 4: Tyson Blake and Gavin Ellersick delivered RBI singles in a three-run sixth inning and the visiting, seventh-seeded Bears (8-16) eliminated the top-seeded Titans (20-4) in a District 6 3A loser-out game.

Blaine Burkhart tossed five innings of shutout relief and Ellersick finished 2 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for CV, which faces third-seeded Mt. Spokane in the district third-place game on Saturday. Shaun Lee had two hits, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 12, Walla Walla 0: Tristan Pounder struck out nine in a five-inning complete game and the third-seeded Wildcats (16-8) eliminated the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (7-15) in a District 6 3A loser-out.

Braden Parker went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and four RBIs for Mt. Spokane. Jaxson Kelly added two hits, two runs and three RBIs for the Wildcats.

Chiawana 9, Ferris 7: Blake Street delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the eighth inning and the visiting, seventh-seeded Riverhawks (13-10) eliminated the fourth-seeded Saxons (11-12) in a District 6 4A loser-out.

Tayten Cissne went 4 for 5 with four runs, two RBIs and a stolen base for Chiawana, which advanced to the district third-place game on Saturday. Senior Balien Robinson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs for Ferris, including a two-out, game-tying two-run single in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Softball

Clarkston 23, Pullman 12: Abby Miller went 2 for 5 with four RBIs and the visiting third-seeded Bantams (14-8) scored 11 runs in the first inning and eliminated the second-seeded Greyhounds (14-7) in five innings in a District 6 2A semifinal.

Aneysa Judy collected three hits and four runs for Clarkston, which faces Deer Park in the district title game on Friday. Sophie Collins and Addie Rees knocked in three runs apiece for Pullman.

Boys soccer

Pullman 2, East Valley 1: Owen Shulenberger scored the go-ahead goal, his second of the game, in the 63rd minute and the top-seeded Greyhounds (13-1-2) defeated the visiting, third-seeded Knights (9-7-3) in the District 6 2A championship game.

Shaida Wello scored in the 24th minute for the Knights, three minutes after an EV player was ejected and played short for the rest of the match. Both teams advance to state.