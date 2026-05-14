Dear Annie: Drawing lines, finding peace

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband and I have been married for eight years, and every vacation we take somehow turns into a group trip. He used to only invite his brother or his parents, but now the expectation is basically that we travel as one big extended family.

The problem is, I don’t enjoy these trips. His family is kind but overbearing. I feel like I can’t relax. They also bicker, constantly arguing about where to eat, what to do and who’s paying. I’m dying for a peaceful getaway with just my husband.

I’ve hinted that I’d like a trip for just the two of us, but he says, “They won’t be around forever,” which makes me feel guilty and like I should be supporting these trips more enthusiastically. How do I push for couple time without sounding selfish? – Third Wheel on My Own Vacation

Dear Third Wheel: It’s wonderful that you’ve married a family man, but his family doesn’t belong on every trip. It’s unlikely he’ll be offended if you tell him you want some quality time alone with him. You’re not rejecting family trips; you’re just adding in some much-needed couple time.

Dear Annie: I am writing in response to the many parents who write in seeking advice for a son or daughter battling addiction.

Two years ago, my husband and I were devastated to learn that our son, from whom we had been estranged for seven years, was addicted to fentanyl. He, his girlfriend and their three children were living in an uninhabitable motel room. The kids had never been to school and were removed from their parents’ custody. We thought that was rock bottom … little did we know that rock bottom can have a basement!

We could not have moved forward from the original devastating circumstances surrounding our son and his children without the help of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PALgroup.org). I cannot recommend this organization highly enough! They have in person and Zoom meetings all across the country, and we met as often as we wanted or needed with leaders and other parents who all experienced the same devastation of having a loved one addicted to some substance.

We learned and internalized that we didn’t cause our son’s addiction, we can’t control it and we can’t cure it. We also learned proven techniques for not enabling our son in his drug use. The meetings are free, and you can remain anonymous in them.

Our son is still addicted. Two of our grandchildren have been adopted by a wonderful family; the third is waiting for paperwork to be completed for her adoption to be finalized with another wonderful family. Finding a supportive community did not fix our son, but it sure helped fix us and give us peace in the middle of a terrifying, unimaginable storm. – Mom Who Has Been There

Dear Mom Who Has Been There: Your letter is a lifeline. Too many parents believe they caused – or can somehow fix – what is beyond their control. The wisdom you’ve found echoes the Serenity Prayer: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.