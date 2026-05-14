Habit Burger and Grill opens in Coeur d’Alene

For those of us in the routine of eating delicious, charbroiled hamburgers more often than we should, it looks like that tendency won’t change anytime soon after Habit Burger and Grill opened in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.

What began in Santa Barbara in 1969 has now made its way to the city of Coeur d’Alene. Soon, it’ll even hit the West Plains.

The location off West Appleway Avenue in Coeur d’Alene offers a variety of flame-grilled charburgers. They’re called charburgers because their cooks grill the meat over an open flame to infuse smoky flavor and create a charred exterior. According to their menu, a basic charburger meal, a drink and french fries included, costs $11.49.

Other items on the menu include a Grilled Chicken Meal for $14.49, an Ahi Tuna Filet for $16.09, a Portabella Char Meal for $13.09 and a Veggie Charburger Meal for $13.19, among other appetizing items, including milkshakes and salads.

The restaurant prides itself on bringing a laid-back, California vibe to the fast food scene. North Idaho Food Finds on Facebook prefers to refer to Habit as “Medium Food.” This is because, as the reviewer explained, Habit provides speedy service but with the deliberate craftsmanship of a sophisticated eatery.

Step aside, In-N-Out. To add to the frenzy spurred by Habit’s arrival, USA Today recently voted the Habit’s “Double Char,” which has two beef patties, caramelized onions, fresh tomatoes, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun, as the Best Fast Food Burger in the entire country.

In celebration of the grand opening on Wednesday, the first 500 guests received a Flavor Passport worth $20 that customers could use to explore the menu. Habit is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

While the Habit in Couer d’Alene opened on Wednesday, the one in the Airway Heights area is still under construction and expected to open sometime this summer.