Updated Thu., May 14, 2026 at 5:19 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andre R. Gomez and Nikkole J. Watson, both of Spokane.

Thomas P. Fuchs and Hannah A. Wood, both of Spokane.

Tuk M. Vaughankraska and Jaeden M. W. I. Crow, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Logan and Hope M. C. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Joseph D. Clayton and Crystal C. Watkins, both of Spokane.

Malachi E. Thompson, of Colbert, and Michelle A. Adams, of Mead.

Dalton L. Merrill, of Spokane Valley, and Jordan M. Embree, of Spokane.

Thomas E. McNamee, of Elk, and Aleya J. Yntema, of Spokane.

Joseph Halliday and Sabrina N. Gleese, both of Blanchard, Idaho.

Benedict T. Lowman, of Coeur d’Alene, and Margaret M. Broadway, of Medical Lake.

Bradley J. Cornett and Trevor G. Herrin, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Express National Bank v. Charles McCoy, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Anatoliy Maiseyev, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Kevan Keough, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Juan Palacios, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nelson, Matthew R. and Wendy L.

Leonard, Brandon L. and Walton, Kaylea J.

Petrilli, Jill E. and Justin R.

Kusmirek, Stephanie J. and Nicolas D.

Wayman, Taylor A. and Woodward, Zachary D.

Craig, Lisa and Ronald

Melcher, Alicia R. and Stacey R.

McKenzie, Jason R. J. and Paradise L.

Sibert, Michelle E. and Kevin W.

Prierto Gonzalez, Andres L. D. and Gonzalez Arujo, Rayveliz

Haney, Jennifer M. and Abrahamson, Michael J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joseph R. Moran, 67; $700 restitution, 68 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree child molestation.

Hunter C. Cagle, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lucas M. Clevenger, 38; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail with credit given for 287 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic malicious mischief, domestic order violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Charles E. Swank, 19; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree domestic assault, third-degree domestic assault, second-degree animal cruelty and second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Loralee E. Kivett, 39; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Daniel P. Knowles, 34; 23 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Jenifer M. Kobelt, 27; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Scott L. Kracht, 53; 17 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Lile O. M. Manufekai, 28; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kasey N. O’Reilly, 39; 10 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

David B. Peringer, 45; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and third-degree theft.

Maison C. Poole, 33; 76 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Keriann R. Reed, 36; 16 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.

Joshua A. Scafide, 27; 14 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

Michael W. Spottedbla Niket, 38; 24 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Tyler J. Therrien, 28; 46 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Christopher R. Whitney, 45; 10 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Sonia L. Wood, 54; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Pablo J. Branton, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew J. Ackley, 22; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Douglas A. Boylan, 64; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Garrett M. Carlisle, 41; 30 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, two counts of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Timothy M. Lusk, 54; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas M. Cooper, 26; 220 days in jail converted to 220 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Joaquin Gomez Dominguez, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Bill C. Glenn, 45; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Joshua D. Weitz, 35; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, protection order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ryan W. Paul, 26; $250 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Dale B. Savage, 30; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Gregory F. Watts, 58; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Elijah G. Lopez, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Anthony T. Morgan, 27; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Michael R. Hackett, 35; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Daniel M. Khadzhi, 24; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Vitaliy L. Kozenya, 25; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.