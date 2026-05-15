Man who fired shots into Garland bar sentenced to 2 years in prison

A 32-year-old man who fired two rounds at a Garland District bartender before fleeing the scene last year was sentenced to nearly two years in prison.

Gibson Riklon pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm as part of a plea agreement. Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan then sentenced Riklon to 22 months in prison, according to court documents.

The shooting stems from the night of Feb. 12, 2025 , at Rick’s Ringside Pub.

The bartender told Riklon, who was sitting at the bar, that he would no longer be served because he had a gun, and that he needed to put the firearm in his car, according to court records. Riklon then told the bartender something like he would “shoot up the place,” the bartender told police.

Riklon left and returned a few minutes later. He opened the door to the bar and fired two rounds into the bar in the bartender’s direction, court records show. No one was injured.

Riklon, who was wearing a “Hey Arnold!” sweatshirt, drove away from the bar in his silver Infiniti sedan, according to court documents.

Officers found the car abandoned in a field at Division Street and York Avenue. Police and a K-9 followed footprints in the snow and found Riklon hiding under a truck nearby. Riklon was wearing a “Hey Arnold!” sweatshirt when he was arrested.

Police found two 9 mm casings outside the entrance of the bar.

Riklon, a convicted felon, was not allowed to have a gun at the time of the shooting.

Monday’s conviction marked Riklon’s second strike, or most serious offense, according to a Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office news release. A third strike means Riklon could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Riklon will serve 18 months of community custody when he’s released from incarceration, court documents say. He’s also prohibited from contacting the bartender and entering Rick’s Ringside Pub for 10 years.