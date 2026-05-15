Quincy Schuerman delivers walk-off single in ninth inning, Mt. Spokane softball edges Kennewick in 3A district title game | Prep roundup

Mt. Spokane catcher Quincy Schuerman just seems to find herself in the middle of the action. She delivered a walk-off single in the State 3A slowpitch championship game in October, and she did the same on Friday in the fastpitch district championship.

With two down in the ninth inning, Schuerman’s line drive single over the third baseman knocked in Addison Jay – who tied the game earlier in the inning with an RBI single – and the top-seeded Wildcats edged the visiting second-seeded Kennewick Lions 4-3 in the District 6 3A championship game.

Both teams qualified for state, which starts Thursday at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

“I just wanted to do it for my team,” Schuerman, one of 10 seniors on the team, said. “I mean, I haven’t had the greatest year, and they’ve supported me throughout, and so I knew that, regardless of what the outcome was of that at-bat, if it didn’t go the way it wanted we were gonna go play defense and get outs and find a way to get back on offense and score another run.”

“(Schuerman) is just mentally tough. I mean, she just always believes she’s gonna get it done,” Mt. Spokane coach Carl Adams said. “She works hard in practice, and then shows up in big moments. She just finds a way to get it done.”

Starting the ninth with the automatic runner at second, Jay lined a single to right to plate Emme Bond to make it 3-all after Kennewick (13-10) took a one-run lead in the top of the inning.

“We were down one, you know, but there was no thought of bunting (Jay) right there,” Adams said. “She’s gonna go get a hit for us, is what she’s done.”

“I got up there and I hadn’t been sharp all day at the plate,” Jay said. “But you know, I think breathing and just remembering where I come from, all the preparation we’ve put in as a team, not just me, and I know my team has my back once I get on base.”

Avery Fox reached on a bunt single, then Kaydin Bradeen sacrificed to put runners at second and third. Riley Kincaid grounded out and the runners held, then Schuerman lined a clean single into left field on a 1-1 pitch off Kennewick’s Addie Logan.

“To get through that, you know, be in those moments where you’ve got to get things done, execute bunts and defensive plays, and all those things, that’s huge for us going into the state tournament,” Adams said.

Schuerman finished 3-for-4 for Mt. Spokane (22-1, No. 2 RPI). Jay was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and struck out 12 over nine innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits and two walks.

It was Mt. Spokane’s first extra-inning game of the season and only the fourth that didn’t end in a 10-run rule. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 270-23.

“I think this game is what I’ve wanted all year, every single game,” Jay said. “I hope for this game, because I’m so competitive, I want to do it for my team, and I think it makes us all better.”

“We know when we get down to Lacey, it’s going to be a battle every single game, every inning,” Schuerman said. “And so seeing this here is just another piece of pride and confidence that we know we can go hang with any team.”

Softball

Southridge 5, University 4: Zoey Snyder went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and the visiting sixth-seeded Suns (10-15) eliminated the third-seeded Titans (16-8) in the District 6 3A third-place game.

U-Hi made it a one-run game in the bottom of the seventh on a pair of singles and a one-out sacrifice fly by Ella Jensen, but the Titans couldn’t find the equalizer. Cheyenne Kinswa knocked in two runs for U-Hi.

Kamiakin 23, Mead 2: Analise Thomasson went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs and five RBIs and the top-seeded Braves (22-3) eliminated the second-seeded visiting Panthers (17-7) in the District 6 4A third-place game.

Jaycee Coffield went 2-for-3 with a run while Jill Buchman and Macey Seidel had RBIs for Mead.

Deer Park 14, Clarkston 3: Jillian Marshall went 3-for-4 with two home runs and the top-seeded Stags (20-1) defeated the third-seeded visiting Bantams (14-9) in the District 6 2A championship game. Both teams advanced to state.

Lucy Lathrop went 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs while Emme Jo Bogle had three hits, three runs and two RBIs for Deer Park.

Baseball

West Valley 11, Pullman 4: Carson Gaumer went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs and the top-seeded Eagles (19-2) defeated the second-seeded visiting Greyhounds (15-5) in the District 6 2A championship game. Grant Lovinger went 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Pullman. Both teams qualified for state.

Boys soccer

Ridgeline 2, Walla Walla 0: Beckam Lopez and Dylan Ferguson each scored second-half goals and the top-seeded Falcons (10-2-3) defeated the visiting second-seeded Blue Devils (12-7) in the District 6 3A championship game. Both teams advanced to state.

Kennewick 3, Mt. Spokane 0: The sixth-seeded Lions (10-8-0) eliminated the fifth-seeded Wildcats (9-8-1) in the District 6 3A third-place game. Details were unavailable.

Chiawana 2, Lewis and Clark 1: The Riverhawks (17-1-1) edged the Tigers (13-4-0) in the District 6 4A championship game. Details were unavailable. Both teams qualified for state.