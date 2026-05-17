On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB
6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle SEAM
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Peacock
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo ESPN
Hockey, IIHF World Championship
7:20 a.m.: United States at Finland NHL
11:20 a.m.: Czechia at Sweden NHL
Hockey, PWHL finals
3 p.m.: Montreal at Ottawa ION
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Arsenal at Burnley USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change