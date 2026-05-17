The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: Indianapolis 500 (practice) FS1

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego MLB

6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle SEAM

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas Peacock

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Montreal at Buffalo ESPN

Hockey, IIHF World Championship

7:20 a.m.: United States at Finland NHL

11:20 a.m.: Czechia at Sweden NHL

Hockey, PWHL finals

3 p.m.: Montreal at Ottawa ION

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Arsenal at Burnley USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change