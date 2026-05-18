Ford Energy announces first customer for stationary energy storage

By Breana Noble Detroit News

Ford Motor Co.’s stationary battery energy storage business has announced a five-year framework agreement with its first customer: a developer of energy facilities.

EDF power solutions North America, a subsidiary of France’s EDF Group, will have the ability to procure up to 4 gigawatt hours of battery energy storage systems annually from Ford Energy starting in 2028. The business is a part of the Dearborn automaker’s ambitions of turning around its money-losing Model e electric vehicle division to profitability in 2029 and delivering consistent 8% adjusted operating profit margins within the company. A value for the agreement wasn’t disclosed.

“This agreement with EDF power solutions validates the market’s need for a BESS supplier,” Lisa Drake, president of Ford Energy, said in a statement, “that combines industrial-scale manufacturing discipline with full lifecycle accountability.”

The battery storage systems will come from one of the two battery plants at the BlueOval Battery Park in Glendale, Kentucky, that Ford is fully acquiring following the dissolution of its joint venture with Korean battery partner SK On Co. Ltd. Ford expects to deploy at least 20 gigawatt-hours annually from Kentucky 1 by late 2027.

Model e lost $777 million in the first three months of 2026, and Ford expects its losses will total between $4 billion and $4.5 billion for the whole year. The results mark improvements as Ford seeks to reduce costs from its currently available EVs.

The product EDF is acquiring is Ford Energy’s DC Block system for utility-scale applications. It’s a standardized, 20-foot containerized energy storage system with a rated capacity of 5.45 megawatt-hours per unit. The system utilizes 512 Ah lithium iron phosphate prismatic cells and is available in 2-hour and 4-hour discharge configurations, with an operating voltage range of 1,040 to 1,500 volts direct current and integrated liquid-cooled thermal management.