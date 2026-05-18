Terrain’s Creative Enterprise gives business training to local artists and makers

Terrain’s Creative Enterprise Pitch Party is photographed at the Steam Plant Event Center, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Spokane. (Courtesy of Young Kwak for Terrain)

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Cost: Attendance is free with registration as space is limited. RSVP for the event at givebutter.com/terrains-creative-enterprise-2026-pitch-party.

Through its storefront From Here and events like Terrain, Bazaar and Brrrzaar, Terrain works to bring local artists and makers to the masses.

But how do those artists and makers build businesses that thrive? Well, Terrain’s there for that too through Creative Enterprise.

Creative Enterprise is a business training program for artists, makers and arts-related businesses in and around Spokane. During the 14-week program, participants attend weekly classes and receive one-on-one coaching, all with the goal of making a sustainable business out of their artistic endeavor.

Rounding out the Creative Enterprise experience, cohorts will pitch their businesses at Terrain’s annual Creative Enterprise Pitch Party on Thursday at the Steam Plant Restaurant in a “Shark Tank”-style pitching event without the investors.

The 13 participants will each share a three-minute pitch about their business. Pitches will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of local business experts.

This year’s cohort includes Gail Davis with 315Life, Danae Weller with A Painted Life Shop, Lori Bradeen with Bradeen Creative, Jake Pendle with Ever Rouge Art Studio, Jacob McCoy with Glass Alley Collective, Mikol Mabry with Grounded Coffee Company, Katie Frey with Katie Frey Art, Liz Moore with Liz Moore Consulting, Elyce Tallman with Mad Hatter Pottery, Clare Clark with Painted and Party Events, Desire McGinn with Riveting Paint and Pearl, Hannah Koeske-Rollins with Saranac Art Projects and Elaina Smith with Skolskis LLC.

“I had been feeling a little stuck and unsure of how to best grow my business, and through the teachings and coaching, this program offered the wisdom and mentorship I was looking for,” Weller said in a news release.