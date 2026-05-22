Clouded leopard that escaped keepers at Point Defiance Zoo captured

By Isha Trivedi Bonny Matejowsky Tacoma News Tribune

Orchid has come down from the tree and is back in an enclosure, zoo spokesperson Tessa Miller said.

Zoo spokesperson Tessa Miller said Orchid, one of the zoo’s clouded leopards, didn’t return to her home behind the scenes at the zoo’s Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater during the zoo’s daily 11:30 a.m. live animal show. Orchid climbed a tree behind the theater away from guests and is not a danger to guests or zoo staff, Miller told the Tacoma News Tribune.

The zoo has closed some pathways near the theater out of an abundance of caution, she said. The zoo is still open, and staff are working on getting Orchid down from the tree.

“Safety protocols were immediately activated,” Miller wrote in a statement. “There is no danger to guests or staff at this time. Our animal care and safety teams are following established emergency procedures.”

Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Shelbie Boyd said the department is sending an animal control officer to assist, though the department is not equipped to do captures at this scale. Such an escape is unprecedented for the department, Boyd said.

The Point Defiance Zoo is home to five clouded leopards, according to its website. They reside in the zoo’s Asian Forest Sanctuary but are native to Southeast Asia. They’re largely solitary beings, carnivores that hunt animals like monkeys, rodents and small deer, per the zoo’s website.

Orchid has been at the zoo with her brother Banyan since they were born in May 2015, according to the zoo’s website.

“One of her favorite places is up high on the highest platform in her outdoor yard – around 12 feet high – to survey her territory,” the website states.