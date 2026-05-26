Fatality, injuries confirmed after chemical tank ruptures in Longview as recovery paused until Wednesday

Officials, including Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta, talk outside Nippon on Tuesday, May 26, in Longview after a reported implosion at the pulp and paper mill. (Matt Esnayra/(Longview) Daily News)

OLYMPIA – At least one person is dead after a chemical tank at a pulp and paper mill in Longview, Washington, ruptured Tuesday morning, according to the city’s fire department.

Nine other employees remain unaccounted for as of 7 p.m. Tuesday. First responders are expected to resume search and recovery efforts Wednesday.

“At the moment, we are not aware of any rescues that are yet to be made that are being hampered by the situation at hand,” Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein said during a press conference Tuesday.

All identified families have been notified.

“As our emergency teams continue their tireless work here, our community has entered a time of profound tragedy and deep mourning,” Longview Mayor Erik Halvorson said Tuesday evening. “On behalf of the entire city of Longview, our hearts are heavy, our deepest prayers go out to the families, the loved ones, the coworkers who are experiencing unimaginable grief and pain today.”

The incident occurred at 7:15 a.m. at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility. The tank contained white liquor, a chemical mixture of sodium hydroxide, sodium sulfide, and disodium carbonate used in the paper-making process.

Exposure to the liquid can cause second and third degree burns, and can be dangerous when inhaled at large quantities.

The tank was about 60% full. Officials believe approximately 90,000 gallons of material remain in the 900,000 gallon tank. Crews are currently assessing the structural integrity of the tank, and developing a plan to stabilize it before recovery efforts resume. The liquid that spilled remains on-site.

Some employees suffered chemical burns and other injuries and were transported to hospitals in Longview and Portland.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch told reporters Tuesday morning that the incident is “stable, but in the recovery phase.”

“Recovery efforts remain underway at the facility,” Gorsuch said. “Hazardous materials personnel and fire crews continue working closely with the facility staff to secure the area and support the ongoing operations.”

Gorsuch said “no immediate threat” to the surrounding area has been identified.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, Goldstein said “at this time, we state there is no threat to the surrounding community.”

A firefighter was injured in the response and has since been treated and released at a hospital in Longview, Gorsuch said.

Earlier in the day Tuesday, Gorsuch confirmed there were “fatalities related to the incident,” though he said their names were being withheld until their families could be identified. Nine employees remain unaccounted for as of Tuesday evening.

“The recovery operations, they remain focused on safely accessing all effected areas of the facility, recovering victims and supporting impacted families, while ensuring responder safety,” Battalion Chief Matt Amos of the Longview Fire Department, said Tuesday evening. “All impacted families have been notified.”

A spokesperson for Legacy Health, which operates six hospitals in the Vancouver, Washington, and Portland area, said in a statement Tuesday the hospital system “shares the community’s concern for everyone affected by the chemical explosion in Longview.”

According to the statement, Legacy is providing care to patients from the incident, including at the Legacy Oregon Burn Center, and “remains prepared to provide additional care as needed.”

“To protect patient privacy, Legacy Health cannot provide additional information about individual patients,” the statement reads.

A spokesperson for PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview said Tuesday the hospital had evaluated nine patients connected to the incident. Four patients PeaceHealth received have since been transferred to the Legacy Burn Center in Portland, three have been discharged from the hospital, one is in fair condition and one has died.

According to the Department of Ecology, the pulp and paper mill employs around 550 people and produces about 280,000 tons of bleached liquid packaging paperboard and wetlap and slush pulp each year. The liquid packaging plant at the facility has about 450 employees.

During a news conference Tuesday evening, Gov. Bob Ferguson said that “it’s difficult, always, to find the words at a time like this.”

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with everybody impacted by this tragedy,” Ferguson said. “So on behalf of the people of the state of Washington, I want all of those individuals to know that we stand with you, we’ll be here to do everything we can to help the situation, and we’ll be here as long as it takes.”

Ferguson said “all levels of government” are working together to respond to the incident, including state, federal and local officials.

Ferguson said the state’s emergency management division has been in “constant contact” with local officials. The governor has also mobilized the Washington National Guard civil support team, which is currently on-site. The Departments of Ecology, Health and Labor and Industries are also on site to aid in the response.

Officials from the Federal Environmental Protection Agency are also on site.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., was previously scheduled to visit Longview on Tuesday during a tour of southwest Washington; she canceled her public events following the incident.

“I just want to express my thoughts, my prayers to all of the victims, the survivors and neighbors and friends of everyone who has been impacted today,” Murray said Tuesday evening. “This is an amazing community of hard working people, and a tragedy like this effects absolutely everybody.”

Murray said she would also work to find answers on how the incident occurred.

“This community deserves that,” Murray said.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who represents Southwest Washington in Congress, said first responders and emergency room personnel had seen “truly unspeakable horrors” while aiding in the response.

“So as we pursue the dual imperative of getting answers, I’m profoundly encouraged by how many people are checking in on each other,” Gluesenkamp Perez said.

State Sen. Jeff Wilson, who said he has a family member who works on the site, encouraged people to “be patient if you can.”

“The process is going to take some time, the answers will be directed, but again, I think we’re going to get through this,” Wilson said. “Meantime, prayers, kind words, and let’s get this figured out together.”

In a statement Tuesday, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said she was “devastated by reports of fatalities.”

“My heart is with the workers, families, and entire Longview community as they wait for updates about their loved ones,” Cantwell said. “I’m grateful to the first responders who are on the scene working to keep people safe. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in contact with state and local officials.”