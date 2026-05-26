This day in history: Geologist says Mount St. Helens likely the next to erupt. More than 300 bottles of beer, several quarts of liquor confiscated in Prohibition raid

Geologist predicts next major eruption from Cascadia volcanic chain will be Mount St. Helens. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A geologist made a prophetic prediction about which Cascade Range volcano was likely to erupt first: Mount St. Helens.

That particular mountain “has a violent history with consistent eruptions and short dormant periods,” he said.

Stephen L. Harris, author of a book on the Cascade volcanoes, also noted that Mount St. Helens had been dormant for about 120 years, “about as long as the mountain has been able to contain itself in the last 800 years.”

Mount St. Helens had not been much in the news lately. Instead, it was Mount Baker that had exhibited increased thermal activity over the past year or so.

From 1926: Federal Prohibition agents raided the Seven Mile Roadhouse, “one of the most exclusive and fashionable liquor resorts” in the Spokane district.

Agents confiscated “more than 300 bottles of beer, seven quarts of whisky … three quarts of gin and six bottles of home brew.”

A.E. Cook, the proprietor of the roadhouse, was arrested and charged with liquor violations.

The raid took place around midnight, when Cook was alone in the house, which apparently doubled as a saloon and dance hall.

As officers prepared to leave, a crowd of “merrymakers began to arrive, … about a dozen made their appearance.” They were allowed to leave without being arrested.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1805: Lewis and Clark first spot the Rocky Mountains on their expedition west.