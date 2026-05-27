Pass the tissue! Allergies are in full swing and Spokane ranks among the worst for grass pollen

It may feel like allergy season will never end.

Fueled by climate change, Spokane’s allergy season is getting longer and more intense. New research from the 2026 Allergy Capitals report by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America found Spokane to be one of the most challenging places to live with pollen allergies in the United States.

Due to an intense grass pollen season exacerbated by wild swings between wet and dry seasons in recent years, Spokane ranked ninth in this year’s report. In previous years the city ranked near the bottom of pollen seasons – including 82nd in 2025.

The shift marked a general change to greater pollen production in the American West not seen in previous years, said AAFA researcher Hannah Jaffee.

“In the past year the West has had more spikes in pollen and a longer pollen season,” she said. “When you dig into the pollen data, you find that a lot of cities in the West, including Spokane, have earlier tree pollen seasons and longer lasting grass and weed pollen seasons.”

As of Tuesday Spokane had a grass pollen count of 120 grains per cubic meter. The National Allergy Bureau considers any grass pollen greater than 20 grains per cubic meter to be high. Tree pollen is at medium levels and weed pollen in Spokane is low.

Spokane is at the tail end of its tree pollen season that ends in June and is about to enter weed pollen season, which starts midsummer. Release of grass pollen typically starts in May and lasts until August. Because of the high levels of grass pollen, Spokane is “well into allergy season” said MultiCare Rockwood pediatrician and allergist Dr. Sarah d’Hulst.

“We are right in the throes of the pollen season,” d’Hulst said. “We can see it settle on our cars, in our backyards and on our deck. So for those who are pollen sensitive, this might be the worst time for it.”

From her vantage as a clinician, Spokane’s allergy season has been “slightly above average” for patients seeking treatment for allergy-related symptoms. D’Hulst recommends those sensitive to grass pollen keep their windows closed at night and perhaps wear a mask while doing yard work. If children play outside, they should bathe before going to bed.

Pollen counts may drop in the coming days because of rainfall, which has been rare this spring.

“It really depends on how much pollen is getting blown around. Sometimes rainy days can bring a little relief,” d’Hulst said. “We have not had as many rainy days as we sometimes have in the spring. Hopefully we’ll get relief soon.”

Places with the most severe allergy seasons in the United States tend to be in the southeast. These areas usually have a warmer and more humid climate that increases plant growth and pollen production. That has shifted in recent years, and the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has found cities in the American West have had an uptick in intensity of their allergy seasons.

The increased pollen production in the Inland Northwest was partially caused by intense, short bouts of rain in late 2024 and 2025. These atmospheric rivers are long narrow bands of water vapor that push moisture typical to the coasts further inland. A relatively wet winter in Spokane in 2024 caused increased tree pollen production the following spring.

Since last allergy season the region went to the other extreme of especially dry weather that led to smaller snowpacks over the winter. Rain during spring months typically washes away pollen accumulation and lessens allergy symptoms. That has not happened in Spokane, so pollen in the air may stick around longer. These two opposing weather patterns mean more pollen is produced and is not washed away by rain. A more intense and longer allergy season is the result.

“It is kind of a catch-22. If you go through an intense pollen peak and then go through dry conditions, the extra pollen just sits in the air and doesn’t go away,” Jaffee said.

Climate change is a major driver for extreme weather events and is a contributor to earlier, longer and worse allergy seasons across the United States. According to a Climate Central analysis of data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, allergy season has grown by 21 days on average between 1970 to 2025.

Allergy seasons have increased by 31 days in northwestern states like Washington, Oregon and Idaho in that period – more than other region in the United States. Much of that growth in Washington is concentrated in the east. Allergy season has grown by 33 days in Spokane since 1970, while the Seattle and Tacoma regions’ allergy season has only increased by 12 days.

“A lot of the outputs of climate change like warmer temperatures and increased carbon dioxide contribute to a longer pollen season,” Jaffee said. “Plants love warm, wet weather, so as temperatures rise, you are creating a perfect storm for pollen production.”