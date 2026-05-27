Tuesday rainfall still puts Spokane below average with temp near 90 and thunderstorms possible Thursday

By Julia Pentasuglio The Spokesman-Review

Rain on Tuesday provided some relief to Spokane’s dry spring and more appears to be on the way.

But first, it will get hot.

Even after Tuesday’s rainstorm, the Spokane area is still below its average rainfall for this time of year and parts of Spokane County in moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Spokane International Airport received 0.43 inches of precipitation Tuesday, rising the total for May to 0.74 inches

“We need 1.55 inches to be normal, and we’re only at 0.74 at this point,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Daniel Butler. “So still less than half of what’s normal.”

Butler said downtown Spokane will most likely hit 90 Thursday while areas near the airport will touch high 80s.

Thunderstorms are predicted for Thursday late afternoon and evening, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.

“It could miss us entirely,” Butler said. “But if hits us that could tip us over the edge to get to normal.”

There’s a slight chance of showers Friday and Saturday with temperatures cooling down to a high of 77 on Friday, 67 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.