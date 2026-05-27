Victor Robles’ defense highlights Mariners’ strong defensive day

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The second time, Julio Rodríguez began to celebrate even before Victor Robles started his dive.

The ball was still in the air, flying on a line toward right field, when the Mariners’ star center fielder raised his right index finger in anticipation of what, a half-second later, turned into another diving catch from Robles on Wednesday.

This one came in the second inning, when Robles sprinted in, dived forward and robbed the Athletics’ Jonah Heim of a hit.

That line drive had an “expected” batting average of .790, per MLB Statcast metrics. Robles covered 69 feet in 3.9 seconds to record the out on a play that had just a 20% catch probability.

Robles’ first diving play was even more impressive in the first inning, when he sprinted toward the right-field line and made an all-out catch to rob Shea Langeliers.

Langeliers’ line drive had an “expected” batting average of .530, and Robles covered 47 feet in 3.1 seconds on a play that had a 10% catch probability.

Welcome back, Vic.

On the injured list for six weeks with a pec strain, Robles returned to the active roster over the weekend. His defensive gems during the Mariners’ 9-1 victory over the A’s offered a reminder of the sort of Energizer Bunny jolt his glove can give the team.

Robles’ first catch was a bit reminiscent of Robles’ game-saving Superman-style catch in Houston last September that all but clinched the Mariners’ first AL West title in 24 years.

For a Mariners team that has not measured up defensively for much of the season, manager Dan Wilson was encouraged by what he saw during a series sweep this week, noting Robles’ two catches and a nifty play from J.P. Crawford in the hole later in the game.

“Those are huge momentum-gainers. It breaks the back of the other team,” Wilson said.

Robles, part of a right-field platoon with Luke Raley, was 3-for-3 with a double on Tuesday. Robles started again Wednesday against A’s lefty Jeffrey Springs and went 1-for-5.

Gilbert regains velocity

Velocity isn’t everything, but it’s certainly useful.

And Logan Gilbert was grateful that his fastball velo reached new heights Wednesday.

The Mariners’ right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the A’s and topped out at 98.3 mph – his fastest-thrown pitch of the season.

“It’s not all about that,” he said with a smile, “but I like to see that.”

His fastball averaged 96.4 mph, up from 94.9 in his previous start.

“I’ve been trying to get there, honestly, and felt like I’ve been throwing the ball well at times, just didn’t quite have that velo,” Gilbert said. “But to see it today, honestly, it’s like answered prayers. I feel like that’s a big thing. I think God’s timing is perfect.”

Regaining that velocity, he said, has been a priority for him of late.

He credited pitching coaches Pete Woodworth and Trent Blank for helping him find a mechanical tweak in his delivery. It was nothing drastic, he said, but he has been trying to stay closed in his rotation a touch longer.

“Honestly, I don’t know. I used to think I knew I’m not as smart as I thought I was,” he said with a laugh. “So I’ll take it when it can come.”