‘Dutton Ranch’ scores biggest Paramount+ launch ever

By Brayden Garcia Fort Worth Star-Telegram

FORT WORTH, Texas — The latest chapter in the “Yellowstone” universe is one of the biggest hits in Paramount+ history.

“Dutton Ranch” scored 12.9 million viewers globally in the week since its May 15 premiere, according to a press release from Paramount on Tuesday. This marks the biggest original series launch on the streaming service ever.

The show also landed 2.9 million total views on the same day on the Paramount Network for its two-episode series premiere. This is the biggest series premiere on cable since 2023, with 1.9 million viewers tuning in for the first episode, per Paramount.

“Dutton Ranch” follows Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler after “Yellowstone” Season 5 as they move from Montana to the fictional South Texas town — Rio Paloma.

More on ‘Dutton Ranch’

“Dutton Ranch” filmed all across North Texas including in Ferris, Boyd, Cleburne, Grandview, Weatherford, Dallas, Rio Vista, Fort Worth and Mineral Wells.

The Star-Telegram put together a guide for all the North Texas references and filming locations through the first three episodes. Local hotels, restaurants and more have popped up in the show thus far.

Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly are reprising their “Yellowstone” roles on the show, along with Finn Little as their adopted son Carter.

In addition to the returning players, “Dutton Ranch” stars Ed Harris, Annette Bening, Jai Courteny, Marc Menchaca, Josh Stewart, Natalie Alyn Lind and Juan Pablo Raba.

“Dutton Ranch” airs weekly on Fridays via Paramount+ and the Paramount Network.