Argument between brothers in North Town Mall parking lot ends in shots fired, but no injuries

An argument between half-brothers in the parking lot of NorthTown Mall Monday ended in shots being fired, but no one was struck by the bullets. One brother was arrested.

At about 10:20 a.m., police received a 911 call saying men were gathering in the mall parking lot to fight, according to a news release from the police department. Some of the men had guns, the caller told police.

As police were being dispatched to that first call, numerous other calls came in saying shots had been fired at the mall.

Over 15 units responded, police said. As they arrived, a man identified as Brendan Rayburn called and said he had been involved in the altercation but had run away to the other side of the mall parking garage. Officers detained Rayburn without incident, and he surrendered a gun and ammunition.

Eventually, police discovered that half-brothers Rayburn and Jacob Ball had an ongoing dispute and met at the mall to fight, according to police.

Police said Ball brought two friends, whom officers have yet to identify. Ball was armed with a metal pipe and Rayburn brought a 9mm handgun, officers said.

The pair fought and Ball hit Rayburn with the pipe in the upper back, according to police. That’s when Rayburn got his gun from the car and fired about three rounds, according to police.

Rayburn told police he shot over the other men to scare them, officers said. Ball was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and booked into Spokane County Jail. Rayburn had not been cited with a crime as of Monday afternoon.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.