EWU forward Tanner Groves, a former Shadle Park star, named Big Sky player of the week
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 21, 2020
Eastern Washington junior forward Tanner Groves was named the Big Sky Conference’s player of the week on Monday.
Groves, who graduated from Shadle Park in 2017, averaged 21.5 points and 10 rebounds last week in road games at Saint Mary’s (80-75 loss) and Northern Arizona (80-64 win).
Groves, whose younger brother Jacob Groves (10 points per game) is also a big EWU contributor, shot 69.6% from the field in the two games.
Tanner leads the Big Sky in rebounds (9.8) and is in the top five for blocks (1.3) and field goal percentage (.552).
The Eagles (2-4, 1-0 Big Sky) host Portland State (2-3, 1-1) on Dec. 31.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.