Dear Annie 12/22

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Readers: The letter from No More Balloons caused quite a reaction, with many of you offering suggestions for other ways of celebrating. Here is a sampling:

Dear Annie: Bubbles are the answer instead of balloons. There are bubble machines, and there are large hoops to make your own. Dish soap is best if you are making your own. Bubbles are beautiful and iridescent. – Bubble Lover

Dear Annie: I have many suggestions for how to celebrate special occasions and help our world.

• Plant a tree. Contact your local parks department, state parks department, national parks. They know all about this and can help make it very special. The Nature Conservancy could also help. Do it right with experienced arborists to make sure your tree has the best chance to thrive and procreate. Some people buy cheap trees, plant improperly and then endure grief when the tree fails.

• Gather donations for a homeless shelter, extended care facility, animal rescue or other acts of mercy.

• Sponsor a memorial for a walkathon, bricks for a new hospital, a park bench, a picnic table, a bus shelter (if allowed) or any number of needed things.

• Pay for spaying or neutering. Work with local wildlife agencies to sponsor nesting boxes for other wildlife.

• Contact extended care facilities to see what their residents need.

• Sponsor a service animal for wounded veterans or others needing help.

• Contact your Humane Society for memorial ideas.

I could go on and on. Let the memories of your loved ones make a positive impact. And don’t forget to do it again on anniversaries of their birthdays. You don’t have to be rich to do these things. Any good done in their names keeps their memories alive. – May Your Hearts Find Peace

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.