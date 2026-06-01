Ben & Jerry’s reveals fate of Stephen Colbert ice cream after ‘Late Show’

By Amaris Encinas USA TODAY USA TODAY

Stephen Colbert’s late-night reign may have come with an expiration date, but a Ben & Jerry’s pint created in his image will live on forever.

Those worried that the Burlington, Vermont-based ice cream company would retire Americone Dream following the cancellation can breathe a sigh of relief, as

The popular ice cream flavor “isn’t going anywhere.”

“Stephen’s Americone Dream flavor – a perennial fan favorite in Ben & Jerry’s TOP TEN flavors isn’t going anywhere. We like to say ‘The (Americone) Dream Continues,’ ” Ben & Jerry’s wrote in a Monday statement to USA Today.

While no plans exist to pull Americone Dream from shelves, Ben & Jerry’s is updating the packaging to reflect Colbert’s exit. Instead of wearing a suit and tie in the image, Colbert dons more casual attire in the new photo.

In addition to updating the photo, the backdrop and any reference to the “Late Show” host were removed from the new pint.

“Thanks for all the sweet memories @colbertlateshow. We’ll think of you every time we follow a caramel swirl towards a chocolate-covered waffle cone piece,” Ben & Jerry’s said in a May 20 social media tribute. “From the American flag pint we unveiled back in 2007 to today’s brand new look, we’re proud to have partnered with Stephen for 19 years and counting. Here’s to 19 more as a top-10 flavor!”

Is Ben & Jerry’s retiring Americone Dream?





Introduced on Valentine’s Day ⁠2007, Americone Dream has been a staple in the frozen section of grocery stores nationwide for nearly 20 years and will continue to ⁠be for the foreseeable future.

“Founded in fudge-covered waffle cones, this caramel-swirled concoction gets a s’cream of approval from Stephen Colbert,” a description of the flavor reads. A non-dairy ⁠version of the vanilla-flavored frozen dessert is also available for purchase.

“Proceeds will continue to support charitable causes through the Stephen Colbert Americone Dream Fund,” Ben & Jerry’s added.