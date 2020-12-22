From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Edwin A. Rodriguez, of Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and Chelsea M. Clark, of Spokane.

John J. Trezise and Chance A. Calvert, both of Spokane.

Monroe L. Madden and Myles R. Middlemas, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. D’Auteuil and Brianna J. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Emily C. Toles and Ryan N. Carter, both of Spokane.

Abel Rocha and Tiffany L. Banuelos, both of Spokane.

Cassie L. Davis and Todd D. Potter, both of Colbert.

Jarrod Hammond and Faith Julian, both of Spokane.

Dennis W. Garbe and Karen R. Howland, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

State of Washington v. Charles E. Jordan, et al., condemnation.

State of Washington v. Kevin Cronkhite, et al., condemnation.

State of Washington v. Industrial Welding Company Inc., et al., condemnation.

Karen Howland v. Robert Steadman, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Honl, Jessica R. and Benjamin M.

Lafontaine, Audreanna M. and Breandan J.

Swanstrom, Jonathan S., II and Heather I.

Ward, Leslie M. and Buck L.

Buzulan, Alina and Androshchuk, Yevhenii

Stanfill, Joshua S. and Siemer, Sadie A.

Pavlic, Liesl K. and Stokes, Robert E., Jr.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kent B. Spivey, 48; $1,000 restitution, 36.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 36.75 months probation after pleading guilty to residential burglary and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Wade B. Cummings, 34; two days in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Michael S. McCarthy, 39; 43 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, after pleading guilty to violation of order-foreign.

Nina M. Peterson, 44; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Tracy Staab

Christopher J. Sanchez, 45; 17 days in jail, displaying weapon.

Devin D. Smith, 25; 14 days in jail, theft and obstructing officer.

Ian R. Tatshama, 50; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

James H. Terry, 53; one day in jail, malicious mischief property and displaying weapon.

Charles N. Young, 42; 20 days in jail, no-contact order violation.