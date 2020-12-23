Apple will preserve, donate George Floyd mural from downtown Portland store

By Mike Rogoway Tribune News Service

Apple began covering up the George Floyd mural on its downtown Portland store Wednesday, the first step in the company’s plan to preserve and ultimately donate the historic artwork.

“We’re going to be putting up a protective layer of plywood over the existing artwork to preserve them for future donation,” Apple said in a statement to The Oregonian/OregonLive on Tuesday. The company said it expects to announce long-term plans for the mural early next year.

Apple’s downtown storefront, and the windows of many other downtown retailers, have been boarded up for months in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Portland artist Emma Berger began the mural on Apple’s boarded-up storefront June 1 and it was soon augmented with other art, becoming a national symbol of the protest movement that consumed downtown last summer.

In September, Berger described the mural as a collaborative effort and said she feels no personal claim on it.

“I’m proud of what it’s become, but I don’t really hold its glory in what I did, I hold it in what everyone else has helped it become,” Berger told Willamette Week.

Apple’s store closed in March at the outset of the pandemic, reopened briefly in May and then closed again after the downtown protests. The company hasn’t set a date to reopen it.

Downtown Portland has struggled throughout the pandemic, with offices cleared out and many retailers and restaurants closed. Nightly confrontations between protesters and police raged through the early part of the summer, putting Portland in the spotlight during the nationwide upheaval triggered by Floyd’s killing.

While the protests subsided months ago, the pandemic continues to keep most people away from downtown offices and ships and business leaders have expressed repeated concern about the state of the city’s core.