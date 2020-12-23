By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mason A. Cudd and Patrice K. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Brandon M. Steffen and Sara E. Lavezzoli, both of Spokane.

Evan S. Morgenson and Divyaa V. Kamalanathan, both of Spokane.

Walton R. Kostreva and Bethany J. Pierce, both of Spokane.

Elizabeth N. Skaer and Louis D. Zody, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Young and Stacey A. Kelly, both of Airway Heights.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Flinkweb LLC v. Veronica Marry, restitution of premises.

Stephanie S. Clark v. Jong S. Lee, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Larry Bowman v. Government Employees Insurance Company, complaint for damages.

Airway Heights Land Company v. International Church of The Foursquare Gospel Church, complaint.

Madeleine Moran v. Linda Zimmerle, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Justin D. Cherney v. Timothy Rettman, et al., restitution of premises.

David Hilland V. Lynn Lekse, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Chelsea Reiter v. Genoveva Nascimento, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Ryan Stockett, et al., v. Kuehn Rev Living Trust, et al., seeking quiet title.

Discover Bank v. Sharron E. Mathews, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Perry R. Failing, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ralda Kelly, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Curtis J. Junglen, money claimed owed.

Financial Assistance Inc. v. Alexis Garcia, money claimed owed.

Amy Servis v. US Food Service Inc., complaint for damages for discrimination based on disability, sec and pregnancy.

Deshune D. Durgin v. Pamela J. Wilson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Michael Stollings, et al., v. Rick J. Wright, et al., complaint for damages.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Hazel J. Willyard, money claimed owed.

Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company v. JPM Transport LLC, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Lisa McCrea-Jones v. Francisco Ruelas, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lang, Jackie S. and Christian J.

Stein, Thetis S. and Angel J.

Kizzar, Kevin D. and Howe-Kizzar, Devan L.

Cook, Holly C. and Hart, David A.

Stokes, Mariesa D. and Gary A.

Blanton, Michael J. and Carrie A.

Shoff, Michael and Danielle

Yarbrough, Katrina L. and Shane A.

Hudson, Jamie L. and Charles E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Jason L. Davis, 45; 84 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence, residential burglary-domestic violence, tampering with a witness and six counts of violation of a no-contact order.

Tabitha R. Shineflew, 32; $1,300 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Nikolas V. Somday, 32; $300 restitution, 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree identity theft and second-degree theft.

Brennan P. Woods, 23; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell I. Crazybull, 34; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge John O. Cooney

Donny L. Carson, 30; $2,905.24 restitution, 25 months in a prison-based alternative, 25 months probation, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Javier C. Moncada, 35; 33 months in prison with credit given for 56 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Mason G. Day, 29; 53 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Korrine M. Peterson, 20; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Timothy A. Bennett, 50; 24 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault of a child.

Terry R. Reifer, 19; 64 days in jail with credit given for 64 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary Logan

Travis J. Adams, 25; 20 days in jail, driving with license suspended and reckless driving.

Kace R. Blackburn, 22; five days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Travis R. Woodards, 49; 21 days in jail, urinating in public and second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Matthew Antush

Jessie K. Locklear, 33; 22 days in jail, second-degree trespass premises.

Judge Tracy Staab

Oleksiy V. Yatchenko, 27; $500 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.