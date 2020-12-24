Four locations are set for simultaneous New Year’s Eve fireworks

Following a successful Fourth of July show over the summer, the Spokane Indians Baseball Club is partnering with several local organizations – City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf and Spokane Public Schools – to bring New Year’s Eve fireworks displays to several Spokane area neighborhoods.

Show locations are the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex (North), Ferris High School (South), Avista Stadium (Central) and Plante’s Ferry Sports Stadium (Valley). The shows will begin simultaneously at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31.

“Like most families, we’re ready to turn the page and celebrate 2021,” Otto Klein, senior vice president of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club, said in an email. “Nothing brings a community together like a good fireworks celebration, and we’re proud to be a part of this event.”

Proximity allowing, organizers encourage viewers to watch from home or drive-in style at each location. However, drive-in capacity will be limited in accordance with Phase 2 guidelines for drive-in movie theaters. Vehicles will be required to park in every other space to ensure recommended distancing.

To discourage crowds from gathering during the day, parking lots at each location will open at 7:30 p.m. for drive-in viewers.

“Amidst a difficult year, we’re pleased to offer a safe way to celebrate the start of 2021,” Garrett Jones, director of City of Spokane Parks & Recreation, said in an email. “The drive-in fireworks are a joyful and hopeful way to mark the year ahead and to feel the community spirit together.”

Organizers ask that guests remain in their vehicles unless visiting the restroom, at which times face masks must be worn. Security personnel will place fliers outlining COVID-19-related safety procedures under each vehicle’s windshield wiper.

“We can’t think of a more positive way to end the year,” Doug Chase, Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf director, said in an email. “We are so grateful to be part of this project.”

“Spokane Public Schools is excited to be part of this partnership to provide a safe celebration for our community,” Dr. Adam Swinyard, superintendent of Spokane Public Schools, said in an email. “We hope this event helps welcome a healthy and happy New Year.”

For information, visit spokaneparks.org/nyefireworks.