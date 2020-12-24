Most wrapping paper can be recycled in Spokane’s curbside bins

The city of Spokane is encouraging residents to recycle their leftover wrapping paper this Christmas.

Except for the cellophane and metallic stuff, most gift wrap is recyclable and can be placed in blue recycling carts. So, too, are the cardboard tubes at the center of a wrapping paper roll.

Cardboard boxes also are recyclable, an important note as many people rely on online shopping during the pandemic, a trend reflected in the increased package volume seen by the U.S. Postal Service this year.

Most curbside recycling in Spokane County heads to Waste Management’s Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology (SMaRT) Center, so Waste Management customers in Spokane Valley and Spokane County can hop on the recycling train, too.

However, gift bags and a variety of other packing materials, including styrofoam, plastic wrap, plastic bags and tissue paper can head straight into the brown refuse cart.

The city will offer free curbside pickup of fresh-cut Christmas trees the week of Jan. 4, but it asks that the trunk be no larger than three inches in diameter. Any tree taller than six feet should be cut in half, and the same for loose branches that can be piled beside it.

The pickup will occur along with regular trash pickup service, but residents are asked to place their tree at least three feet from their blue and brown carts. The trees are collected, chipped and composted.