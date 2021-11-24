Downtown Spokane stadium groundbreaking set for Tuesday

The Spokane Public Facilities District and Spokane Public Schools will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new downtown stadium Tuesday.

The ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. inside The Podium, which is adjacent to the stadium site on Dean Avenue , just east of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

Immediately following the ceremony, the first shovels of dirt will be turned at the project site.

Two days later, on Dec. 2, a preview of the stadium design also will be held virtually at 4 p.m. Register at spokaneschools.org/webinar.

Designs are scheduled for completion next month. Construction will begin in January. The facility is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.

Intended to replace 70-year-old Albi Stadium, the new $31 million facility is part of the $495 million capital bond approved by Spokane voters in November 2018.

In an advisory vote held at the same time, 64% of voters said they preferred to build the new stadium at the Albi site.

However, in March, the Downtown Spokane Partnership, the United Soccer League and other groups led last-minute appeal for reconsideration.

After two months of public comment and input from other public and private entities, the school board voted 4-1 to approve the downtown site.

“I genuinely believe that, when all is said and done, this decision is a step in the right direction to bring Spokane to a better place, but especially Spokane Public Schools,” board President Jerrall Haynes said.

While SPS retains full ownership rights, the PFD is responsible for maintenance and operations of the stadium, including hosting sporting and entertainment events in addition to school district uses.

“We are thrilled to partner with the school district on this project, which aligns with our mission to generate economic impact to save taxpayers money and create a venue our entire community can enjoy for generations to come,” Stephanie Curran, chief executive officer for the facilities district in a news release.

Find more information and renderings at spokaneschools.org/NewStadium.