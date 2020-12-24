Stone Gossard endorses COVID-19 app WA Notify

Pearl Jam has made an impact both on stage and off. Whether it’s other vocalists appropriating frontman Eddie Vedder’s singing style, or taking on Ticketmaster.

The members of the Seattle-based band are also political and environmental activists. So it’s not surprising that one of its members is trying to make an impact during the pandemic.

Guitarist Stone Gossard has recorded a new PSA urging folks to sign on to WA Notify, a free exposure notification tool that works through smartphones to alert users if they may have been exposed to COVID-19. He says he has signed up, and tells people how to do it on their own phones.

Studies have found the more people who use exposure notification, the greater the benefit. Models based on three counties show that even a small number of people using WA Notify, which launched Nov. 30, would reduce infections and deaths.

WA Notify is private and doesn’t know or track who you are or where you go. It uses privacy-preserving technology jointly developed by Google and Apple and works without collecting or revealing any location or personal data.

Gossard also urges Washingtonians to mask up and remain socially distant in the PSA.