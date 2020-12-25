Gonzaga-Virginia key matchup: Marquette transfer Sam Hauser top threat for Cavaliers

The Hauser brothers, Sam and Joey, were among the top sit-out transfers available after playing for Marquette the 2019 season. Sam picked 2019 national champ Virginia and Joey opted for Michigan State.

After sitting out one year under transfer rules – you remember how it was in the old days – Sam leads Virginia in minutes (30.8), scoring (13.4), field-goal attempts (48) and 3-point attempts (23). He’s second in rebounding (6.0) and assists (1.8).

The 6-foot-8, 218-pound senior was a three-year starter for Marquette. He’s a stretch ‘4’ with a career 44.4% 3-point accuracy. He’s hitting 56.3% from the field this season with 37% of his buckets coming behind the 3-point arc.

Hauser doesn’t put much foul pressure on opponents. He’s had three games with zero free-throw attempts and he’s only attempted four free throws in five games.

The Zags will likely open with Corey Kispert or Anton Watson – depending on if he or Andrew Nembhard starts – defending Hauser. Virginia could add a wrinkle, too, if 6-9 Trey Murphy II remains in the starting lineup for the second straight game alongside Hauser and 7-1 senior center Jay Huff. Murphy has hit a team-high 11 3-pointers and averages 11.6 points.

Timme will probably line up against Huff, who averages 11.6 points.