Gonzaga to host UMass Lowell as part of nonconference schedule

Gonzaga is adding the finishing touches to its nonconference calendar with the 2024-25 college basketball season approaching.

According to an official schedule released Thursday by UMass Lowell, the River Hawks will visit Gonzaga and the McCarthey Athletic Center on Nov. 15.

The game is wedged between two marquee dates on Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule – a home game on Nov. 10 against Arizona State and a road contest at San Diego State on Nov. 18.

It’ll be the first meeting between the Zags and River Hawks, who are based in Lowell, Massachusetts, and compete in the America East Conference.

UMass Lowell won 20-plus games as a Division I team for only the second time in program history last season, finishing 22-10 overall and 11-5 in conference. The River Hawks fell one game shy of qualifying for the school’s first NCAA Tournament, losing 66-61 to top-seeded Vermont in the conference championship game.

Eleventh-year coach Pat Duquette has been at the helm of UMass Lowell’s program since the school made the jump from Division II to Division I prior to the 2013-14 season.

The Bulldogs haven’t released their nonconference schedule in its entirety, but four home games have been confirmed, including the Nov. 10 and 15 games against ASU and UMass Lowell, respectively, along with a Nov. 20 game against Long Beach State and a Dec. 18 contest against Bucknell.