147 new COVID-19 infections recorded Monday
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 28, 2020
There were 147 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Spokane County. Two more people died.
The number brings the December total to 8,073 - or close to about a third of the 25,521 confirmed cases in Spokane County since the pandemic began in March, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District.
The number of county residents who have died of COVID-19 is 355.
The local case count reported during the past several days are being revised as test results during the holiday are included. That includes a revised 358 cases now attributed to Christmas Day.
The health district reported 65 people are hospitalized.
