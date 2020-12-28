The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: South Florida at Memphis ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wofford at Mercer ESPNU

4 p.m.: Purdue at (14) Rutgers FS1

4 p.m.: Santa Clara at USC Pac-12

6 p.m.: (5) Houston at Tulsa ESPN2

6 p.m.: (10) Northwestern at (19) Iowa FS1

6 p.m.: Dixie State at (1) Gonzaga KHQ

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT

Football, college

2:30 p.m.: Cheez-It Bowl, (21) Oklahoma St. vs. (18) Miami ESPN

6 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Colorado vs. (20) Texas ESPN

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester United NBC Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Dixie State at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Football, college

6 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Colorado vs. (20) Texas 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

