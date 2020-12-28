On the air
Mon., Dec. 28, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: South Florida at Memphis ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wofford at Mercer ESPNU
4 p.m.: Purdue at (14) Rutgers FS1
4 p.m.: Santa Clara at USC Pac-12
6 p.m.: (5) Houston at Tulsa ESPN2
6 p.m.: (10) Northwestern at (19) Iowa FS1
6 p.m.: Dixie State at (1) Gonzaga KHQ
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix TNT
Football, college
2:30 p.m.: Cheez-It Bowl, (21) Oklahoma St. vs. (18) Miami ESPN
6 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Colorado vs. (20) Texas ESPN
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Arsenal at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Manchester United NBC Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Dixie State at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Football, college
6 p.m.: Alamo Bowl, Colorado vs. (20) Texas 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
