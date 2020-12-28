One man killed in East Central shooting Sunday morning

One man died Sunday morning after he was shot outside of an East Central home.

According to a Spokane Police Department news release, the victim was shot Sunday morning when he was standing next to his car. When police responded at about 6 a.m., they found him inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Madelia Street and First Avenue near Interstate 90.

The victim, a 41-year-old man from the Spokane area, was conscious and talked to police when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.

Major Crimes detectives arrived later and have taken over the investigation, but no suspects have been identified . In a news release police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and use the reference number #2020-20221878.