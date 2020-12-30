Washington records
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 30, 2020
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Paul C. Alt and Bethany A. M. Leato, both of Spokane.
Mervin A. Simmons and Jazmine A. L. Jackson, both of Spokane.
Matthew P. Miller and Stacey M. Hanlon, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Catamount Properties 2018 LLC v. William L. Jessee, et al., restitution of premises.
Jordan Meracle v. Daniel Cady, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Laxmi Mishra v. Tory Vigil, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Larry O. Foust, et al., v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, complaint for underinsured coverage and breach of contract.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Neil J. Didier, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
James Klaue, et al., v. Jennifer Swain, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Britanny M. Roberts, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Aaron Castor, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Mitchell A. Rector, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Daniel Smith, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Progressive Casualty Insurance Company v. Amanda L. Meyer-Reynolds, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Debra L. Versnick, money claimed owed.
Spokane Housing Authority v. William Elder, restitution of premises.
Narinder Singh v. Heather Cornwall, complaint for conversion of personal property.
Gesa Credit Union v. James West, money claimed owed.
Sherwin Williams Company v. Terrin K. Johnson, et al., money claimed owed.
Sherwin Williams Company v. Jesse D. Pollock, et al., money claimed owed.
Sandra Pilkington v. Joseph McIntyre, et al., complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Dzyuba, Alla V. and Aleksey A.
Bedell, Crystal I. and Mark R.
Nicholson, Michelle F. and David L.
Szep, Johnathan A. M. and Kila E.
Morgan, Daytona S. and Jessica A.
Jones, Michael E. and Andrea N.
Davenport, Sierra C. and Joseph K.
