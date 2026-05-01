Bomb threat evacuates Cd’A mall

A bomb threat caused an evacuation of the Silver Lake Mall in Coeur d’Alene on Friday afternoon.

Someone called the mall administrative office at about 3:50 p.m. threatening gun violence and stating the person had a bomb, according to a news release from Coeur d’Alene interim police Chief Dave Hagar. Officers from multiple agencies responded to the mall. They evacuated the building and checked vehicles in the parking lot.

“There is no information to show that this is a legitimate threat, but out of an abundance of caution, we are treating it as if it were real,” Hagar wrote. “There have been a high incidence of ‘swatting’ calls in Idaho recently and this may be related.”