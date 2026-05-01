Man killed on South Hill identified as 47-year-old ‘white supremacist gang member’

Spokane police are trying to identify a suspect in Thursday’s South Hill shooting that left a 47-year-old man dead.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the gunshot victim as Derek Foreman. The medical examiner’s office said Foreman died from a gunshot wound in his “right lower extremity” at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Foreman was shot Thursday morning in the 900 block of East 33rd Avenue.

Witnesses reported around 8:45 a.m. that a person was shot in the front yard of a home and someone was doing CPR, according to a Spokane police news release Friday.

Upon arrival, officers started providing life-saving measures to Foreman before medics took him to Sacred Heart.

Dried blood was visible Friday on a cement pathway leading to the front door of 937 E. 33rd Ave., a mint green house with a white picket fence.

Police detained a man who was seen by neighbors leaving the scene on foot, according to the release. Detectives questioned the man and then released him.

Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department, said police do not believe the man detained was the shooter.

Police’s Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate. No arrests have been made.

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the surrounding community,” the release said.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Foreman was the same man identified in a Fox 13 Seattle news story in 2014 where the news outlet said Foreman was a “white supremacist gang member” and convicted felon who went by the street name “Savage.” He was wanted by law enforcement at the time for “breaking probation on a drug bust,” the story reported. Officers at the time believed Foreman could be in the Tri-Cities but may have gone to the Spokane area.

Neighbors said they were surprised by the deadly shooting in an otherwise quiet neighborhood.

“I’m shocked,” neighbor Rob Thomas said. “This is a nice, tight-knit kind of community.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information and who has not spoken with police is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference incident No. 2026-20078846.