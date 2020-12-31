Spokane should prepare for large puddles, standing water as record-breaking snowfall melts

Spokane was blanketed with a record-breaking 8.1 inches of snow Wednesday, and much of that could disappear by the weekend as temperatures quickly warm back up.

Joey Clevenger, meteorologist with National Weather Service Spokane, said rain was expected to drizzle and temperatures are anticipated to stay above freezing the rest of Thursday. He said the first few days of 2021 are expected to be warm enough to melt the snow that accumulated Wednesday.

“After the record-breaking snow, it’s going to be a quiet few days for us,” he said.

{span}Wednesday’s snowfall broke the record set in 1977 of 7.8 inches for the day, making it the ninth-snowiest December day on the books in the city.{/span}

The drizzles and snowmelt could create hazards for drivers and homeowners if water, snow and ice accumulate around drains. Clevenger said large puddles could develop, and some areas that typically see flooding could have issues. He said though it will likely get warm enough to melt the snow, the ground is still frozen, so large amounts of water could still accumulate in some areas.

He said overall, however, the weather for the next few days is anticipated to be mild, with daytime highs reaching 41 degrees on New Year’s Day, 43 degrees on Saturday and 44 degrees on Sunday.