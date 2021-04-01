Business beat
UPDATED: Thu., April 1, 2021
Health care
Unify Community Health has hired Dr. Julie Lerman. Lerman earned a medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine and completed residency at Tacoma Family Medicine, where she served as co-chief resident.
Honors
Ramada Spokane Airport was named one of 2020’s “Best Of” Ramada Hotels by Wyndham Corp. Award-winning hotels have maintained overall social review scores of at least 4.0, based on criteria created by Wyndham. They also have all completed human-trafficking prevention and awareness training.
