Schools push toward full-time return to buildings

School districts in Spokane County are moving forward with plans to bring students back full time.

This week, custodians throughout the Central Valley School District are bringing in more desks and chairs in preparation for another step toward normalcy.

By mid-April, CV and several other districts will have in-person learning five days a week.

Students can now sit in class 3 feet apart, but masks are required. Space between students and staff still must be 6 feet.

Also, the school day will end around noon, when students will grab lunches and go home to work on assignments.

On Wednesday, the West Valley school board approved a plan to bring all students back to class five days a week.

The new model will begin April 12 for preschool and Spokane Valley High School, April 15 for elementary schools and West Valley High and April 19 for middle schoolers.

Also on Wednesday, the Cheney school board approved a plan to expand the number of in-person middle and high school students.

Fourth- and fifth-graders will move to five days a week on in-person instruction on April 12 and older students will do so on April 19.

Spokane Public Schools is also considering moving toward an adjustment of social distancing to 3 feet, with a decision expected after spring break.

“We are assessing this week and next the feasibility – the 6-foot rule at lunch is a complicating factor,” Associate Superintendent Mark Anderson said Thursday.

“We will have an update for the Board and patrons on April 14.”

The guidance for staff would remain at 6 feet.

“We’ve been steadfast in our commitment to follow the guidelines of public health officials,” Superintendent Adam Swinyard told board members Wednesday night.

The district also aims to “continue discussion with Spokane Education Association regarding impacts to negotiated agreements.”