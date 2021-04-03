Area roundup: Washington State baseball snaps losing streak with walk-off win

From staff reports

Tristan Peterson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday in a 10-9 victory over Stanford in a Pac-12 baseball game in Pullman.

Kyle Manzardo, who finished 2 for 3, led off the 10th with his second double of the game. Pinch-runner Brady Hill reached third after two walks and scored with one out to give the Cougars (13-10, 2-7 Pac-12) the win.

Kodie Kolden was 2 for 5 with three RBIs for WSU, which collected 13 hits and 10 walks to snap a six-game losing skid. Peterson was 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Jacob McKeon was 2 for 5 and drove in a run. Tim Tawa was 2 for 6 with a two-run homer for Stanford (16-5, 4-2).

Gonzaga 2, Pacific 1: Stephen Lund’s sacrifice fly scored Brett Harris with the go-ahead run in the eighth inning for the Bulldogs in a West Coast Conference win at the Patterson Baseball Complex.

Ernie Yake had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs (16-10, 7-2 WCC). Michael Spellacy pitched 3⅓ scoreless innings of one-hit relief to improve to 2-1.

Luke Price was 2 for 3 with a walk for Pacific (7-17, 0-9).

Pacific 12-7, Whitworth 2-4: Pacific scored five runs in the sixth inning to rally past the Pirates in the second game and earn a sweep in a Northwest Conference doubleheader in Forest Grove, Oregon. The Pirates fell to 6-13, 5-7.

College volleyball

Arizona 3, Washington State 0: Sofia Maldonado Diaz and Paige Whipple produced 13 and 12 kills, respectively, to lead the Wildcats to a 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 sweep in a Pac-12 match at Bohler Gym.

Hannah Pukis had 25 assists, and Julianna Dalton posted seven kills for WSU (11-4 Pac-12).

The Wildcats (10-11) scored four of the final five points in the first game. A 9-2 run spurred Arizona in the second game, and an 8-3 spurt in favor of Arizona in the final game sealed the outcome.

Emery Herman had 36 assists for Arizona (10-11).

WSU will learn its seeding in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday when the NCAA holds its selection show at 1 p.m. on ESPNU. The national tournament is slated for April 14-24 in Omaha, Nebraska.