Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard’s brother, Ryan, captures prep national championship

Ryan Nembhard, younger brother of Gonzaga junior guard Andrew Nembhard, helped Montverde (Florida) Academy claim another Geico National boys basketball championship.

Nembhard, one of the team’s captains, hit three 3-pointers as Montverde defeated Sunrise Christian (Kansas) 62-52 on Saturday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.

Nembhard, who finished with 12 points and seven assists, has committed to Creighton.

Gonzaga opened its season with wins over Kansas and Auburn in the same arena at the Fort Myers Tip-Off tournament.

Montverde has won five Geico National tournaments since 2013. Andrew Nembhard had 13 assists in the 2018 Geico National tournament to lead Montverde to the title.

“It’s been a journey,” Ryan Nembhard told the Fort Myers News-Press. “There was a bunch of younger guys that came in, a bunch of younger guys. We lost a lot of great players, but we were all focused from the beginning.”