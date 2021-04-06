College baseball: Gonzaga downs 20th-ranked Oregon State

From staff reports

Gonzaga collected 12 hits in support of starting pitcher Nico Zeglin, and the Bulldogs defeated No. 20 Oregon State 5-2 in a nonconference baseball game Tuesday in Corvallis, Oregon.

Zeglin (3-1) struck out seven and allowed one run and three hits in five innings against OSU (21-7).

Grayson Sterling hit an inside-the-park homer to even the score at 1-1 with one out in the fifth. The Zags proceeded to load the bases, and Riley Livingston scored on Brett Harris’ fielder’s choice ground ball to grab a one-run lead.

The Bulldogs (17-11) added three more runs in the sixth. Livingston, Ernie Yake and Harris each produced an RBI single.

Harris finished 3 for 5. Livingston, Yake and Mason Marenco chipped in with two hits apiece for the Bulldogs.