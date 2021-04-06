Prep notebook: Clint Morton, state champ and record-holder at Ferris, dies of cancer

Clint Morton, a 1990 graduate of Ferris, died on March 24 after a battle with cancer.

Morton, a powerful running back and accomplished track athlete for the Saxons, went on to star for the Montana State football team.

Morton won the 300-meter hurdles at the 1990 State 3A track meet and still owns the Ferris record with a time of 36.9 seconds.

He is second on the Ferris record list in the 100 at 10.7.

Morton continued his football career at Montana State from 1991-95. He is 14th in Bobcats history in rushing yards with 1,745.

Morton is the son of long-time Ferris science teacher and coach Dave Morton, who taught and coached at Ferris from 1966-98.

Panther to Pirate

Mead setter Sophia Turning Robe signed last week with Whitworth volleyball. Turning Robe is a 2021 All-Greater Spokane League first-team setter and lettered in golf.

Turning Robe is a Whitworth Act Six Scholar and a Running Start student at Spokane Falls CC, who will graduate from high school and receive an associate’s degree at the same time.

Turning Robe, a champion Native dancer and the reigning Miss Spokane Tribe, received a full endorsement letter from the Spokane Tribal Business Council, the official tribal government.

Congratulations to @MeadHighSchool Senior, Sophia TurningRobe. She signed this morning with @whitworth University Volleyball. Sophia is a 2021 1st Team All-GSL Setter, a Whitworth Act Six Scholar & the reigning Miss Spokane Tribe! #PantherProud ⚽️💙💛@GSL_Scores @SpokesmanSports pic.twitter.com/VAosG8iahI — Mead Panther Sports (@MEAD_ATHLETICS) April 2, 2021

Bridges signs at HBCU

Chanelle Bridges, a 6-foot-3 middle blocker for Ferris, recently signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Bluefield (West Virginia) State College.

The NCAA Division II college was founded in 1895 as the Negro Institute and is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU).

Bridges will play volleyball for the Big Blues and coach DongPing Fang. She plans to major in elementary education.

New AD for Highlanders

Longtime Shadle Park athletic director Bruce Hafferkamp last month requested a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year.

In his place, the Highlanders brought in Beau Tilleman from Boise State, where he is finishing his master’s degree in athletic and sports administration leadership.

Top Bulldog

Sandpoint announced Brian Childs as its boys basketball coach last week. Childs has 16 years experience as a head boys coach and 23 years coaching high school basketball overall.

Childs previously was head coach at Coeur d’Alene Charter, Eastbrook in Marion, Indiana, and Heritage in Vancouver, Washington. He served as an assistant coach at Lake City prior to becoming a head coach.

Childs’ teams were 92-65 in seven seasons at Coeur d’Alene Charter, leading the Panthers to a third-place finish in the 1A State tournament in 2007.