Dave Nichols: These were a few of my favorite things in high school sports in 2024-25

It’s hard to believe, but with the publication of the spring sports all-league teams and photos today another high school sports season is just about in the books. All that is left on the schedule is the Spokane Youth Sports Awards on Tuesday, one of the coolest nights of the year for dozens of exceptional young athletes.

This was my eighth full season as high school editor for the paper (along with my other duties covering the Spokane Indians and Chiefs), and like every year, I was able to witness and chronicle some astounding individual and team efforts in the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

I told sports editor Ralph Walter when he hired me full time that I would stay on the job until it was no longer fun. Lucky for him (and me, and I hope you), I still consider this to be the best job in the world.

And though occasionally there are long days or frustrating moments or tight deadlines or tricky interviews or an infrequent disgruntled parent, I still love what I do and the fact I get to watch and write about sports for a living. And considering my health scare 15 months ago, I’m incredibly lucky to still be at it.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of our personal highlights of the past season. And don’t worry – fall practice starts in just 10 ½ weeks and we’ll do it all over again.

Fall sports

It was a record-breaking football season in the Greater Spokane League, with two long-standing marks broken – one a single-game achievement, one a career record – in the same game. Central Valley’s Beau Butner broke a 2003 record for rushing yardage in a game, running for 367 yards (with six touchdowns) in a 66-35 win over Ridgeline.

In the same contest, Ridgeline’s Brayden Allen had seven catches for 111 yards with two TDs. He moved past Shadle Park’s Tanner Pauly into first place in career receiving yards and finished his career with 2,741. Allen graduates as the league’s all-time single game (17), season (90) and career (275) receptions and career receiving touchdowns (40) leader.

The GSL honored longtime University Athletic Director Ken VanSickle, naming the league’s annual slowpitch softball rivalry night under the lights at Merkel Sports Complex the “Kenny V Classic,” in recognition for his induction into the state’s AD hall of fame and his dedication to championing the sport of slowpitch.

Freeman girls soccer went undefeated with a state title and boasted the highest-scoring player in the state regardless of classification – junior Rylee Russell, who scored 66 goals, good for No. 2 in the nation.

Lewis and Clark boys cross country won the State 4A title despite not having a runner place in the top 12 – but each of its top five finished within 14 seconds of each other.

Ridgeline volleyball won the school’s first team state title, knocking off perennial state contenders Mead and Mt. Spokane in league to earn the top seed to state before downing second-seeded North Thurston in the final.

New coach. New quarterback. Only one senior among the skill positions. No problem, as Gonzaga Prep football went undefeated until a state semifinal when they led No. 1 Camas until late in the fourth quarter.

Winter sports

Perhaps the final “The Fitz” tournament at Lewis and Clark kicked off the region’s high school basketball season.

University’s Libby Roberts finished her high school career just like she started – in dominant fashion, winning her fourth consecutive state title and leaving a legacy for girls wrestling in the region and state.

Garfield-Palouse sophomore Kaydence Kivi thrives on the basketball court (and anywhere else), despite being born without a left hand.

Gonzaga Prep’s Matty McIntyre has had his share of high-profile players and talented squads. But none exemplified “team” as much as the 2024-25 version, which rode its defensive toughness and willingness to share the ball to McIntyre’s fourth State 4A title in 16 seasons.

McDonald’s All-American and state Gatorade player of the year Brynn McGaughy and Central Valley knocked off four-time defending champion Garfield en route to the storied program’s seventh state title in 10 trips. Earlier in the winter, the school inducted the Hull twins and their state-title winning teams into the Bears’ “Wall of Fame.”

The Northwest Christian girls basketball team didn’t have a coach a week before the season started. The Crusaders ended up as state champions.

The Greater Spokane Showcase, featuring the Denny Humphrey and Jack Blair Memorial all-star games, allowed league rivals an opportunity to play as teammates and produced two competitive, high-level basketball games.

Spring sports

Mt. Spokane’s Brayten Ayers was named GSL baseball MVP for the second straight season. His graduation this year closes out a special era in the Mt. Spokane baseball program.

Cheney distance runner Cameron Frenk brushed off his brain tumor removal as “just another obstacle” and just barely missed qualifying for state.

East Valley fastpitch softball team showed out, going from 6-13 last year to winning the district title and coming one game away from reaching state.

Locals did remarkably well at state track again, highlighted by Mead’s Simon Rosselli setting new marks in discus, Mt. Spokane’s Kade Brownell finally reaching the top of the podium, Rogers’ Brady Krebs winning a state title in high jump in his first year in the sport, and Josie McLaughlin of St. George’sending her storied high school career with 13 track and field gold medals.

Though it won’t ease the pain of the terrible tragedy for his family or the Northport baseball community, it was a tremendous gesture that retiring North Central coach Curly Rousseau named the Mustangs’ Dawson Baribault as starting pitcher for the all-state baseball feeder game last week, and even better that the senior and three-time league Northeast 1B MVP was one of 10 selected to the the all-state games in Yakima this month.